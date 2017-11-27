Victims Of One October Shooting Able To Apply For Assistance

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada State Crime Victim Compensation Program is urging anyone who was present at the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on 1 October to submit an application for assistance from the program within one year of the date of the incident, October 1, 2018.

Anyone who was present at the festival during the shooting, regardless of their home state or country of origin, may be eligible for assistance through the Nevada Victims of Crime Program. Funds may be available through the program to reimburse victims of the shooting for out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the crime such as medical bills, funeral expenses and mental health counseling not covered by insurance. Survivors of victims who died in the incident also are eligible to apply for assistance from the Nevada program.

“We encourage everyone who was present at the festival to apply for assistance from the program even if you were not injured and do not have any expenses as of Monday,” said Rebecca Salazar, manager of the Nevada Victims of Crime Program. “You may incur expenses such as counseling in the future as long as you have submitted an application with us by October 1, 2018, you will be eligible to apply for reimbursement,” said Salazar.

Staff from the Nevada Victims of Crime Program are available at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to help people affected by One October apply for help with the program and to answer questions. The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Its telephone number is (707) 455-AIDE (2433) for local callers or 1-833-299-AIDE for those out of the Las Vegas Valley. It’s website address is http://www.VegasStrongRC.org. Information about the Nevada Victims of Crime Program is available on the agency’s website at: http://voc.nv.gov/. Applications for the program are posted on its website at: http://voc.nv.gov/VOC/VOC Home/. Residents of California also may be eligible for additional benefits offered under the California Victims of Crime Program. Links to the California program are posted on the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center website.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center (VSRC) is a place of healing and support dedicated to serving as a resource and referral center for residents, visitors and responders affected by the One October shooting incident. The center is staffed by knowledgeable and caring professionals to help people access resources to help them build strength and resiliency in the aftermath of this incident.

“The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center serves as a single point of contact for anyone needing resources or assistance dealing with the traumatic events of One October,” said Assistant Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller, who chairs the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center Steering Committee. “You can walk into the center or call our help line to make an appointment of simply to ask questions. Some people may not feel they need help at this time, but that could change as time goes by. We want people to know that we’re here to help over the long term,” Schiller said.

Partnering agencies represented at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to assist those affected by the shooting include Clark County Social Service, Nevada Victims of Crime Program, Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, Clark County Department of Family Services, Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services, and the LVMPD Victims Services. Services provided include victim advocacy and support, case management, counseling and spiritual care referrals, and technical assistance with applying for online services including FBI Victim Assistance Services. Property recovery services are accessed online through the questionnaire located on the FBI’s Victim Assistance Services Division’s website at http://www.fbi.gov/lvmusicfestivalshooting.