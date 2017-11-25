Man Who Survived Las Vegas Shooting Killed in Hit-and-Run A man who survived the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and injured hundreds in Las Vegas has been killed in a hit-and-run in southern Nevada.

