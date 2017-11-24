Man Killed in Las Vegas 7-Eleven Shootout Identified

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are identifying a man killed in shootout outside a Las Vegas 7-Eleven.
The Review Journal reports the Clark County coroner’s office said Friday that 49-year-old James Charles Powell died of multiple gunshot wounds. His Nov. 10 death has been ruled a homicide.
Las Vegas police said the gunshots were exchanged after two cars, both with Washington plates, arrived at the convenience store and the drivers got into an argument.
Police say the second man, identified as 30-year-old Dominique Williams, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but still climbed into his car and drove away. He later pulled into a gas station where a witness saw him and called 911.
He initially said he’d been injured in a robbery, but was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder. No attorney is listed for him in court records.