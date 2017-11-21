Tipsy Tow Service Gives Safe Rides For Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – AAA wants Nevadans to start the holidays safely. The safety advocate is urging drivers to plan for a safe ride home before heading out to celebrate this season.

“If you’re planning on getting tipsy this Thanksgiving, be sure you have a plan to get home safe,” said Michael Blasky, spokesman for AAA Nevada. “If that plan falls through, give AAA a call and we’ll get you home safely,” Blasky said.

AAA’s Tipsy Tow service will start at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 23, and will run through 6 a.m. Friday, November 24. Drivers, passengers, party hosts, bartenders and/or restaurant managers should:

*Call 1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357) between 6 p.m. November 23 and 6 a.m. November 24.

*State that they need a “Tipsy Tow.”

*Provide the driver’s name, home address, phone number and vehicle/driver location.

Tipsy Tow provides a free 10-mile tow and ride home, even if you’re not a AAA member. For mileage beyond this, motorists are charged a standard towing rate. The service does not include roadside assistance.

As the leader in driver safety, AAA challenges drivers to pledge to drive drug and alcohol free. AAA Nevada’s Tipsy Tow program has kept thousands of impaired drivers off roadways. More than 50 million people are expected to travel more than 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving, with Las Vegas remaining one of the nation’s top travel destinations.

More than 300 people were killed last year in drunken driving traffic fatalities in Nevada, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. AAA estimates that a first-time DUI conviction can cost a driver more than $10,000 in fines, penalties, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

Tipsy Tow is one of the many ways AAA gives back to our communities. For more information on AAA Tipsy Tow, visit AAA.com/TipsyTow.