Volunteers Needed To Feed Hungry For Thanksgiving

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – This holiday season, food banks across Nevada will feed hundreds of thousands of people and they say they need help. Food drop-off boxes can be found all around town, and people are being asked to volunteer their time and keep the food banks in mind when they’re re-making charitable donations. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada said it serves three meals for every dollar donated.

“We’re serving 95,000 people a month from children, seniors, single mothers, families, and we raise close to $4 million to make that happen,” said Al Brislain of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “You know, we couldn’t do it without the community support,” Brislain said.

Brislain said the holidays are supposed to be a time of joy, but they can be especially hard for single moms whose kids normally eat breakfast and lunch at school, because during Thanksgiving and Christmas break they have to come up with two more meals a day per child and money for baby sitting.

“If you can imagine a family wondering where their next meal is going to come from and wondering whether or not they can buy their kids Christmas presents or put a Thanksgiving meal on the table,” Brislain said. “And we think it’s really important to try and help families during the holiday period when things are especially tough,” said Brislain.

In the Las Vegas area, the Las Vegas Rescue Mission serves more than 370,000 meals a year. Three Square Food Bank has secured donors who will match every dollar people donate through the end of the year.

As of 2016, Nevada had a population of nearly 3 million people, with 418 thousand people living in poverty. That includes more than 14 percent of adults and 20 percent of children.