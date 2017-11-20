Trump: NFL Should Suspend Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.
Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday’s game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.
Lynch hasn’t stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.
Trump tweeted early Monday: “Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”
Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.
One Comment
Lynch is a Moron who would be dead or in Prison if it weren’t for football. It’s dim-bulb fools like him that have caused the NFL’s decline in ratings and in interest this season.
It is anti-American morons like you that are the reason America is waning badly. Forget the NFL. The fact that you think a quiet, peaceful, respectful kneel during the anthem is the problem speaks volumes. You are clueless. Educate yourself before posting anymore babble please.