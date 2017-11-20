Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Trump: NFL Should Suspend Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Las Vegas news, Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (#24) warms up during the NFL preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders on August 26, 2017 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch.

Lynch sat during most of the U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before Sunday’s game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch hasn’t stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season.

Trump tweeted early Monday: “Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down.”

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the movement last season when he refused to stand during the anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Victor Jones says:
    November 20, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Lynch is a Moron who would be dead or in Prison if it weren’t for football. It’s dim-bulb fools like him that have caused the NFL’s decline in ratings and in interest this season.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Rick Eaton says:
      November 20, 2017 at 12:26 pm

      It is anti-American morons like you that are the reason America is waning badly. Forget the NFL. The fact that you think a quiet, peaceful, respectful kneel during the anthem is the problem speaks volumes. You are clueless. Educate yourself before posting anymore babble please.

      Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen