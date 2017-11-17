Bedroom Fire Guts Las Vegas Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Las Vegas home Thursday afternoon that left a family displaced, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue officials.

City and North Las Vegas firefighters responded to Lindsey Circle near Craig and Decatur at 1:31 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor reported smoke coming out the front door of a home.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming out the front door of a one story wood frame/stucco house. Firefighters entered the home and found the fire in the master bedroom. Firefighters had the fire out in a few minutes.

Fire investigators believe the fire began in the bedroom at the entrance of the bedroom closet. The exact cause could not be determined, but investigators are not ruling out a possible electrical connection. There were several electrical wires in the area where the fire started.

The husband and wife were not home, they went out for a walk. When they returned, they entered the house through the front door. The found the interior of the house full of smoke and determined it was coming from the master bedroom. The door to the bedroom was closed, the husband said he tried to open the door, but the door knob was too hot. He said the smoke began to get very thick and black. At that time, the next door neighbor saw the smoke coming out the front door and called 9-1-1. The husband and wife got outside without injury.

There were no reported injuries. The American Red Cross is helping three adults and one child and several animals.

Fire damage was confined to the bedroom. The rest of the house had smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $20,000.