Ohio Man Arrested For Mass Shooting Threat Against Vegas Casino

Filed Under: Cuyahoga Falls, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, mass shooting threat, Ohio, Wei Li
Photo courtesy FBI

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been arrested for threatening to carry out mass shootings at a megachurch and the Las Vegas casino where his estranged wife works.

The FBI says 28-year-old Wei Li was transferred from police custody to federal authorities Thursday after being charged in a criminal complaint with interstate communications of a threat and destruction of evidence.

The Cuyahoga Falls resident is accused of sending his estranged wife text messages threatening to kill her and commit mass shootings at a casino and a church with more than 1,000 members.

The FBI says Li acknowledged sending the texts to his wife but didn’t intend to carry out the shootings. No firearms were found in his home.
Records don’t indicate whether Li has an attorney.

