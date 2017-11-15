Reno Art Instructor Named Nevada Teacher of the Year

RENO, Nev. (AP) — An art teacher at Damonte Ranch High School in Reno has been Nevada’s 2018 Teacher of the Year.
The state Department of Education announced Wednesday that 18-year teaching veteran Pilar Biller is now in the running for national teacher of the year.
Damonte Ranch Principal Darvel Bell says Biller is a passionate art teacher who works incredibly well with children at all levels. Plus, he says the kids love being in her classes.
Other finalists included Katherine Kareck, a math teacher at Reed High in Sparks; Aaron Grossman, a fifth-grade teacher at Reno’s Gomm Elementary; Mark Leamy, a music teacher at Doral Academy charter school in Las Vegas; and Rachel Leach, a sixth-grade teacher at Silver Stage Middle School in Lyon County.