Police Officer Injured Breaking Up High School Fight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Clark County School District police officer was hospitalized after falling down while trying to break up a fight between two female students at Arbor View High School.
School district police Capt. Ken Young says the incident started when two 14-year-old students began fighting on Tuesday. The officer went to the scene and fell while trying to stop the girls, hitting his head on the ground.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for observation, but was released a few hours later.
One student was cited for creating an affray, a term meaning being involved in a public fight that disturbed the peace. The other student was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, breach of peace and two counts of battery on a school official.