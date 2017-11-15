Las Vegas Launches Community Healing Fund

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In response to the out pour of support after the tragic One October mass shooting, the city of Las Vegas launched a Community Healing Fund. The fund is fiscally managed by the Nevada Community Foundation (NCF), a non profit charitable organization.
Donations can be made online at http://www.cityoflasvegas.link/healingfund. NCF will provide donors with charitable contribution tax documentation.
Additionally, community garden shirts can now be purchased at http://www.vegasstore.vegas. The shirt is a reflection of the beautiful place the community created in the days following the tragedy. Proceeds will go toward funding the ongoing beautification and cultivation of the Community Healing Garden.
The city is committed to ensuring that 100 percent of the donations made to the Community Healing Fund support recovery items. Donations will be used for three purposes:
*Maintain the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, located at 1015 S. Casino Center Blvd.
*Maintain the public art developed in response to the One October tragedy.
*Provide grants that support community events, counseling, trauma, healing and safety services that address the aftermath of the tragedy and other related charitable activities.