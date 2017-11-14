Bedroom Fire Damages Northwest Las Vegas Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One person was taken to the hospital after a fire in a northwest Las Vegas home Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The American Red Cross is assisting three people who got displaced.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to 9441 Milkweed Canyon Avenue (Sky Canyon/US 95) at 2:50 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, smoke and small flames were seen from an upstairs window of a two story wood frame/stucco house. Firefighters entered the house which was filled with smoke, went to the second floor and found the fire in a bathroom. They had the fire out in less than five minutes.

The fire caused moderate damage to a small portion of the bedroom. Smoke caused moderate to minor damage to the rest of the house. Damage was estimated at $10,000.

One of the occupants of the house told fire investigators that she came home and heard smoke alarms going off. She thought it was a neighbor’s house. When she entered her house, she found it with smoke inside, which appeared to be coming from the second floor. She tried going up to the second floor but had to turn back because the smoke was getting thicker. She left the house. She was later transported to University Medical Center Trauma unit to be checked out for possible smoke inhalation.

Fire investigators determined the fire started and was confined in the bedroom. The cause is under investigation. There were candles in the area of the fire origin, and are being looked at as a possible cause.

The American Red Cross is helping three adults that live in the house. No one else was home at the time of the fire.