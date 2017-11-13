Vegas Fugitive Added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted List

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Nearly a decade after a Las Vegas gang member allegedly kidnapped and murdered his wife, the fugitive was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list Monday.

Jesus Roberto Munguia is being sought for the murder of 29-year-old Sherryl Sacueza on July 2, 2008, FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse announced Monday.

Investigators said during the late hours of July 1, 2008, Munguia, 41, called Sacueza and lured her back to her home on the 6700 block of Mangrum Circle, near Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway where he was waiting.

After arriving, Munguia forced Sacueza into the garage, where the pair were heard arguing by the couple’s four children. Moments later, Munguia forced Sacueza into her vehicle and drove away.

Just after noon the next day, Sacueza’s body was discovered by her sister in the back seat of her vehicle, which was parked in the driveway of the home.

Sacueza’s body was found with her hands bound and secured to the center seatbelt. Numerous ligatures were around her neck, including a piece of rope, a sweatshirt, and jumper cables. The jumper cables were wrapped around her neck and the headrest of the seat.

Investigators also found numerous blunt force injuries to her face and head along with blood spatter indicating that the injuries happened while Sacueza was bound and tied to the backseat.

Munguia was charged with murder and kidnapping and was the target of an exhaustive search by Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide investigators and members of the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT). Munguia remains at large.

The case was featured on “America’s Most Wanted” on Nov. 29, 2008. At the time of the murder, Munguia, a U.S. citizen, was a documented “TEPA 13” gang member with familial ties in California and Mexico.

“Munguia has been charged with a violent and brutal murder and kidnapping charge which took a young mother from her 4 children and family,” said Aaron C. Rouse, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office. “Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did an extraordinary job of investigating this brutal murder and Munguia’s addition to the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives will help regenerate public interest,” Rouse said. “We are optimistic that it will lead to his quick apprehension and finally provide closure for the family.”

Since being established in 1950, the FBI has apprehended 483 of the 517 suspects added to the list. Munguia is the 6th such suspect sought by the bureau’s Las Vegas field office.

Anyone with information or possible tips about Munguia’s whereabouts were asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).