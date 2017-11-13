Registration Begins Wednesday For Massive Government Auction

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The preview and pre-registration period for Saturday’s last and largest government surplus auction of the year opens Wednesday, November 15, through Friday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on site at the same location as the auction, 4320 Stephanie Street, off East Flamingo Road near Dog Fancier’s Park. The auction begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 18.

The sale features about 500 cars and pieces of heavy equipment and 900 lots of miscellaneous items used or acquired by area police departments, local cities, the state of Nevada, Clark County School District (CCSD) and other government agencies. Sale items include furniture, bicycles, computers and items from McCarran International Airport’s Lost and Found Division.

“The November auction always has the most inventory and biggest crowds,” said David Johnson, manager of Clark County’s Automotive Division, which oversees the auctions. “We encourage participants to visit the auction yard during the preview period so you can preregister as a bidder and check out many of the items that will be sold,” Johnson said.

Anyone planning to participate in the live auction to bid on cars or miscellaneous items must register as a bidder on site at the TNT Auction trailer set up on the auction grounds. To become a registered bidder, participants need to present a valid ID. There is no cost to register. The County contracts with TNT Auction to manage the sales. Catalogs listing cars and miscellaneous items being sold are posted on TNT’s website at http://www.tntauction.com and get updated regularly as the date of the sale approaches. Upon winning a bid on auction day, payment is due in the form of cash, cashier’s check, credit cards, debit cards, traveler’s checks or money ofers. YouTube videos in English and Spanish are posted on the County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov to walk interested participants through the process. Miscellaneous items are sold during a live, separate auction that is conducted at the same time as the vehicle auction. An exception for on-site registration is if you plan to participate in the online portion of the vehicle auction, which is conducted at the same time as the on-site vehicle auction. Anyone who plans to bid for vehicles online must register in advance of the sale online through TNT’s website. If you register online for the vehicle auction, you must bid online.

In 2016 the auctions raised $5.4 million for participating governmental entities, and each sale drew an average of 1,786 bidders. The dates for auctions in 2018 are February 24, May 19 and November 17. All start at 8 a.m. A three-day preview and pre-registration period will be held prior to each date.