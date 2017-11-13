Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Seek Suspect Who Assaulted Desert Breeze Park Jogger

Filed Under: Desert Breeze Park, jogger assaulted, Las Vegas news, LVMPD
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman jogging in a park west of The Strip over the weekend.

Police say the woman told investigators a man tackled her from behind at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Desert Breeze Park.

She says the suspect demanded she take off her clothes and attempted to pull off her shorts.

She told police she fought back and told the man she’d pay him if he’d leave her alone.

He agreed and accompanied her to a nearby business to withdraw money where she started screaming and the man fled.

He’s described as a black male in his 20s, about 6-foot and 170 pounds. He was wearing black shorts, a white, gray and black tie dye hoodie and a green and red beanie with a fluffy ball on top.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen