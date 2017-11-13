Police Seek Suspect Who Assaulted Desert Breeze Park Jogger

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect who sexually assaulted a woman jogging in a park west of The Strip over the weekend.
Police say the woman told investigators a man tackled her from behind at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Desert Breeze Park.
She says the suspect demanded she take off her clothes and attempted to pull off her shorts.
She told police she fought back and told the man she’d pay him if he’d leave her alone.
He agreed and accompanied her to a nearby business to withdraw money where she started screaming and the man fled.
He’s described as a black male in his 20s, about 6-foot and 170 pounds. He was wearing black shorts, a white, gray and black tie dye hoodie and a green and red beanie with a fluffy ball on top.