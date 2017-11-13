Cops Seek Carjacking Suspects Caught on Surveillance Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are hoping the public’s help can lead them to a man and woman suspected in an armed carjacking and robbery, according to authorities.

The carjacking happened near West Smoke Ranch Road and North Torrey Pines Drive on October 24, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

According to investigators, the driver pulled up to a townhouse and went inside briefly, leaving a passenger sitting in the running vehicle. While the driver was in the house, a gold car pulled up behind the vehicle and a man got out and jumped into the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect ordered the passenger out, then took off followed by the gold vehicle.

With the help of a neighbor, the victims followed the stolen car to a nearby apartment complex, where they found the male and female suspects stealing property from inside the vehicle. The man lifted his shirt, revealing a handgun in his waistband, before both suspects got into the gold car and fled, leaving the stolen vehicle behind.

A short time later, the victim’s credit card was used in two locations, providing surveillance video footage of the suspects as they left one of those locations.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Bolden Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-3851.