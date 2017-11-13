Citizen’s Academy Celebrates Milestone Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s (LVMPD) Citizen’s Academy will celebrate a milestone by graduating its 2,500th student at a special ceremony set for Wednesday, November 15.
The ceremony will graduate 32 students from the program’s 81st academy at LVMPD’s Headquarters, 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., Building B at 6 p.m.
The 26-year old program has become so popular since it began that it sometimes has a waiting list of two years. The 12-week program takes attendees through all of the different operations of the police department. Attendees get a chance to take a shooting lesson at LVMPD’s gun range, go on a ride-along with an officer and participate in reality-based experiences, including a mock traffic stop. The intent of the program is to create a more informed public, one person at a time.
The first Citizen Police Academy began in the United Kingdom in 1977 and was adopted in Orlando, Florida in 1985. Programs quickly began to spread throughout the United States and there are now more than 1,000 such programs.