SportsLine’s Top Weekend Picks

Northern Iowa Panthers @ North Carolina Tar Heels

Friday, November 10, 7:00 ET

NORTHERN IOWA +17

North Carolina is always going to have a talent edge, but this looks like a spot in which a Northern Iowa team with way more experience and cohesion will play well enough to give UNC a scare.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts

Miami Heat @ Utah Jazz

Friday, November 10, 9:00 ET

UTAH -3

MIami’s strength inside with Hassan Whiteside will be negated by Rudy Gobert, and Goran Dragic isn’t likely to go off against this defense. Lay the points with the host Jazz.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (21-16-1 in last 38 NBA ATS picks)

Iowa Hawkeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

Saturday, November 11, 3:30 ET

IOWA +12

Kirk Ferentz, in his 18th season at Iowa, is the longest-tenured current head coach on the FBS level. One reason is a knack for scaring the pants — and sometimes beating those pants — off of high-ranked opponents. The Hawkeyes have covered in nine of the past 13 meetings with Wisconsin, which usually is north of them in the polls. The games tend to stay close, with seven of the last nine matchups determined by 10 points or fewer. The Badgers certainly have no shortage of incentive, what with a playoff invitation within reach, but lost two major players last Saturday. WR Quintez Cephus (leg) is their leading receiver, LB Chris Orr (leg) their No. 6 tackler. If the Hawkeyes can descend from cloud nine after mauling Ohio State, they will cover.

SportsLine Expert: Mike Tierney (24-11-1 in last 36 CFB picks)

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears

Sunday, November 12, 1:00 ET

CHICAGO -5

The Packers have covered 11 of the past 14 meetings with the Bears, all as favorites thanks to Aaron Rodgers leading the way. But this is a much different situation. Brett Hundley will be the QB for Green Bay again and he hasn’t shown any signs that he’s capable of putting together a sustained drive in three games — unless the defense is playing prevent defense with a minute to go in a blowout. Not doing well off the bye Monday night at home was very telling. The Packers have looked awful in all three games Hundley took the most snaps. The Bears’ running game and opportunistic defense do enough to cover the number here.

SportsLine Expert: Micah Roberts (13-4-1 in last 18 NFL ATS picks)

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

Sunday, November 12, 8:30 ET

NEW ENGLAND -7.5

The Broncos’ defense is still good despite last week’s performance against the Eagles. The reason why it looked so bad is because their offense struggles to sustain drives and turns the ball over, putting them in bad situations. Look for New England to take full advantage of the multiple opportunities Denver’s offense will provide.

SportsLine Expert: Emory Hunt (17-9-2 in last 28 NFL ATS picks)

