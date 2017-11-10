Lane Closures On A Portion Of U.S. 93 Part Of I-11 Construction

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction of U-S 95 along a one mile stretch by Silver Line Road in Boulder City, Nevada, beginning at midnight on Monday, November 13 through midnight, Friday, November 17.
The lane closures are necessary to stripe the intersection of U.S. 95 and the future Interstate 11.
As traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction, travelers may experience slight delays to and from the Arizona state line.
I-11 will connect Las Vegas and Phoenix, the only two cities in the nation with populations of more than one million people, not currently linked by an interstate. The 15-mile joint RTC and Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) project is expected to be complete in the fall of 2018.
