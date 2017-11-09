Public Service Announcements Made To Encourage One October Victims

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County unveiled new television and radio public service announcements (PSA) in English and Spanish encouraging residents, visitors and responders affected by the 1 October shooting to reach out to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center if they need help or resources.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center serves as a resource and referral center for those affected by the 1 October shooting incident. The center, which is modeled after similar efforts established in Boston and Orlando after incidents in those cities, is located at 1524 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. Its telephone number is (702) 455-AIDE (2433) for local callers or 1-833-299-AIDE for those out of the Las Vegas Valley. Information about the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and available services also is on Clark County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/VegasStrong.

“Our goal is to serve as a single point of contact for anyone needing resources or assistance because of the traumatic events of 1 October,” said Assistant Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller, who chairs the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center Steering Committee. “You can walk into the center or call our help line to make an appointment or simply to ask questions. Some people may not fee they need help in the initial weeks or months after the incident but that may change as time goes by. We want people to know that we are here to help over the long term,” Schiller said.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is staffed with knowledgeable and caring professionals from multiple local and state agencies to help those affected by the tragic incident. The most requested services are counseling and spiritual care referrals, and financial assistance. The 30-second TV PSA’s create by Clark County Television may be viewed on Clark County’s YouTube channel and social medial sites. They are airing on Clark County Television (CCTV) and local Cox television stations. Also, the PSA’s are being distributed to local television and radio stations for airing and have been posted on the press room pages of the Vegas Strong website.

Partnering agencies represented at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to assist those affected by the 1 October shooting include Clark County Social Service, Nevada Victims of Crime Program, Nevada Division of Child and Family Services, Clark County Department of Family Services, Southern Nevada Adult mental Health Services, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Victims Services. Services provided at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center include victim advocacy and support, case management, counseling and spiritual care referrals, and technical assistance with applying for online services including FBI Victim Assistance Services. Property recovery services are accessed online through the questionnaire located on the FBI’s Victim Assistance Services Division’s website at http://www.fbi.gov/lvmusicfestivalshooting. People who fill out the questionnaire are asked to provide their contact information and a description of the belongings lost at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Inquiries also can be emailed to LVFestivalAssist@fbi.gov.