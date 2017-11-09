Henderson, CCSD Working On New School Plans

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson is continuing to work collaboratively with the Clark County School District (CCSD) on a final design for a new elementary school that is being proposed for construction on a portion of the Reunion Trails Park site at the intersection of Chapata Drive and Casady Hollow Avenue in Henderson. So far, discussions have focused on campus size, number of students and traffic management. A design for the new elementary school is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

“Education is a top priority for Henderson families and for our City Council and we’re proud to be home to some of Nevada’s top schools,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “The City of Henderson has already given more than $1 million in direct funding to CCSD schools through our redevelopment areas and these dollars have been used for local campus improvements. As a growing community, we also recognized the importance of building new schools and classroom space for all our students. That is why we’re working in partnership with CCSD on the design of a new school at Chapata Drive to make sure it’s compatible with the neighborhood and to address concerns from residents about traffic in the area. Our staff has been meeting with CCSD over the size of the school and the number of students that will attend so that we can make sure it’s the right fit for the location. We’re also hopeful that we can find a way to keep a portion of Reunion Trails Park open which will benefit the entire community,” Mayor March said.

“I am so pleased that CCSD and the City of Henderson have come to a mutual agreement and are moving forward on building this new school,” said CCSD Board of School Trustees President Deanna L. Wright. “I anticipate the school will be a central part of this community just like the neighboring schools around it. I am confident that this collaborative effort will ease the student overcrowding that currently exists throughout the area while maintaining the identity and distinction of the current neighborhood. I am very excited about this opportunity for our families and the City of Henderson,” Wright said.

Once a plan for the new school at Chapata Drive is finalized, the City of Henderson Planning Commission will be required to complete a design review before the project can move forward. City staff is also awaiting additional information from CCSD related to a traffic study that has been submitted as part of the school siting process. No timetable has been given for completion of these two components.

In addition to working with CCSD on the Chapata Drive school site, the City of Henderson is also calling for an additional elementary school to be built on an existing site located at Valle Verde and Horizon Ridge Parkway in order to accommodate the educational needs of students in the Henderson area and to prevent classroom overcrowding.