Raider Official Team Debuts At Town Square

SAN DIEGO, CA - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws from the pocket during his team\'s game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on December 18, 2016 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Raider Image, the official team store of the Oakland Raiders, will open its 10th retail store Wednesday at Town Square Las Vegas, marking the Raider Image’s first location in Nevada.

The Raider Image Town Square will carry a wide selection of Raiders products, including jerseys, head wear, accessories and apparel for men, women and children.

A Raiders Preview Center will also open to the public at Town Square before the end of the year. Here, fans can see how the Las Vegas Stadium will come to life while also experiencing the Raiders brand, both past and present. In addition, Las Vegas Stadium deposit holders and interested fans will be able to book an appointment to learn more about purchasing suites and seats at the new stadium.

The Raider Image is the official team store of the Raiders. All stores, as well as the online store, are owned and operated by the Raiders out of the team’s headquarters in Alameda, California. The Raider Image currently operates 10 brick and mortar locations throughout California and Nevada.

The Raider Image began as a retail catalog while the team was in Los Angeles, with the online store opening for business in September 1999. In August 2000, the Raiders followed their internet success with their first retail location in Hayward, California. The Raider Image online store (www.riaderimage.com) carries more than 3,500 products.

