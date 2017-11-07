Three Displaced After Fire Destroys An Apartment Unit

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Avila Park Apartments, 1806 N. Decatur Boulevard (Decatur/W. Lake Mead) at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from the window of a second story apartment in a two story wood frame/stucco apartment building with eight units. Firefighters went into the apartment and found the fire in the living room mostly on the sofa. Firefighters had the fire under control in five minutes.
The fire caused heavy damage in the living room. The rest of the unit had head and black smoke damage. Damage was estimated at $50,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was home when the fire happened and fire investigators want to talk with the people who lived there before making a determination. Smoking material was found in the area of the fire origin which was on or near a sofa.
Three people and a pet dog are displaced due to the fire.
Fire personnel from North Las Vegas and Clark County also responded to the fire.
There were no reported injuries.