Local Bank And UNLV Team Up To Benefit Make-A-Wish

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For the second straight year, Nevada State Bank is the proud sponsor of Swish for a Wish, partnering with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels to raise money and awareness for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.
Starting with the first official home game on November 11, and throughout the 2017-2018 basketball season, the bank will donate $25 for every free throw made by a Rebel. Last year, Nevada State Bank donated $10,000 to this local charity, helping to make wishes come true for many local children and their families.
“We are honored to partner with UNLV and Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to help raise funds and grant wishes to these courageous kids,” said Rich Justiana, Vice President/Senior Private Banking Officer from Nevada State Bank and Make-A-Wish board member. “We’re confident the Rebels will have a great season, helping us raise money for this worthwhile cause,” Justiana said.