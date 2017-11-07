Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Local Bank And UNLV Team Up To Benefit Make-A-Wish

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 15: (L-R) Bryce DeJean-Jones #13, Anthony Marshall #3 and Katin Reinhardt #5 of the UNLV Rebels walk up court during the second half of a semifinal game of the Reese's Mountain West Conference Basketball tournament against the Colorado State Rams at the Thomas & Mack Center on March 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 75-65. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)
Credit: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For the second straight year, Nevada State Bank is the proud sponsor of Swish for a Wish, partnering with the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels to raise money and awareness for Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada.

Starting with the first official home game on November 11, and throughout the 2017-2018 basketball season, the bank will donate $25 for every free throw made by a Rebel. Last year, Nevada State Bank donated $10,000 to this local charity, helping to make wishes come true for many local children and their families.

“We are honored to partner with UNLV and Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to help raise funds and grant wishes to these courageous kids,” said Rich Justiana, Vice President/Senior Private Banking Officer from Nevada State Bank and Make-A-Wish board member. “We’re confident the Rebels will have a great season, helping us raise money for this worthwhile cause,” Justiana said.

