Health District Offers Programs To Combat Diabetes

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In the United States, more than 30 million people are living with diabetes and each year 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed, according to the American Diabetes Association. In November, American Diabetes Month is a time to remember the disease remains the seventh leading cause of death in the United States. The Southern Nevada Health District and its community partners offer education, self-management classes, and support for people with diabetes and their families as well as programs that can help people lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes. For more information about these resources, visit the Health District’s Get Health Clark County website or its Spanish-language site Viva Saludable.

In Clark County, 10.1 percent of adults over the age of 18 have diabetes according to the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and Nevada’s overall prevalence of the disease is 9.7 percent.

According to the 2014 BRFSS, 8.7 percent of Clark County adults have been diagnosed or have been told by a doctor that they have prediabetes, a condition in which blood glucose levels are elevated but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis. People with prediabetes are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes as well as heart disease and having a stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nine out of 10 people with prediabetes are unaware of their condition.

The Health District’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion offers a diabetes prevention online program called the Road to Diabetes Prevention. Available in English and Spanish, the program is a free, six session course to help people reduce their risks of developing type 2 diabetes. It teaches participants about risk factors and how to make simple lifestyle changes. Participants can sign up for the Road to Diabetes Prevention at http://app.gethealthyclarkcounty.org/training/diabetes/. Diabetes self management tips and resources are available for people with diabetes in English at Get Healthy Clark County and in Spanish at Viva Saludable. The Nevada Diabetes Resources Directory includes self management guidance and local resources for people living with diabetes and their families. The Directory is available in English and Spanish on Get Healthy Clark County’s Diabetes webpage.