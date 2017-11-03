Burglary Suspects Caught After Pursuit, Officer-Involved Shooting

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A pair of suspects linked to several area burglaries were arrested and no one was hurt after a short pursuit and a collision ended with a Henderson police officer firing into the suspects’ vehicle Thursday morning, city officials said.
The incident started when a Henderson patrol officer stopped a red 1995 Cadillac DeVille near West Atlantic and West Pacific avenues around 5 a.m. Thursday, a city statement reported.
The driver Robert Clark and his passenger Courtney Ellis were both felony suspects wanted in connection with multiple burglaries and fraud-related activities.
After initially stopping, Clark took off, prompting a short pursuit. The chase ended on the 200 block of Bismark Way when police say Clark rammed a police patrol vehicle with his car. An officer then fired one round from his duty weapon, missing Clark.
Clark, 40, and Ellis, 33, surrendered to officers without further incident. The officer and the suspect were not hurt during the incident.
Clark and Ellis are being held at the Henderson Detention Center on various charges, including burglary, conspiracy and fraud related counts. Clark is also charged with battery with a deadly weapon and felony evading.
As a police-involved shooting, an investigation is being conducted by Henderson Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau and its Use of Force Training and Analysis Unit.