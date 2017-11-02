Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Northwest Middle School Evacuated As A Precaution

Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Students and staff were evacuated at Ralph Cadwallader Middle School, 7775 Elkhorn Road (Elkhorn/Buffalo) at 11:47 a.m. Thursday as a precaution after Las Vegas Fire and Rescue was notified of a possible odor in the school.

After an extensive search of the school by firefighters of the Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials Response Team and technicians of Southwest Gas, nothing unusual or out of the ordinary was found in the school.

Crews took extra precautions after two students were taken to local hospitals after complaining of difficulty breathing. To be on the safe side the two students were taken to the hospital at the request of school staff. It appears it was not related to the incident. The two students were from opposite sides of the school. Due to that fact, the entire school was checked out by the crews.

At 1:00 p.m. students were allowed to return to the school, by 1:15 p.m. everything returned to normal in the school and firefighters left the scene.

