Local Pizza Restaurant Thanking First Responders

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Local Las Vegas restaurant group Metro Pizza will pay tribute to the city’s true heroes with a special dine in night on Wednesday, November 8, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the four main Metro Pizza locations, all Las Vegans are welcomed to dine with members of the local police, fire, emergency room staffs, and EMT’s to thank them for their efforts in the wake of the One October tragedy and ongoing courageous work in our community. Net proceeds from the evening will be donated to the Las Vegas Victim’s Fund.

“After all that our first responders have done, we wanted to find a way to thank them personally,” said Metro Pizza Co-Founder and Co-Owner Sam Facchini. “Rather than just do that privately, we thought it would be nice to provide our friends and neighbors an opportunity to do the same,” Facchini said.

Participating Metro Pizza locations are:

*1395 East Tropicana Avenue (702) 736-1955

*4001 South Decatur Blvd. (702) 362-7896

*6720 Sky Pointe Dr. (702) 564-6726

*1420 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy. (702) 458-4769

