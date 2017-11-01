Rep. Rosen Calls For Hearing On Bump Stocks, Month After Shooting

WASHINGTON, DC (KXNT) – It’s an anniversary no one wants to remember. A month ago Wednesday, the families of the 58 victims shot and killed at the One October shooting changed forever.

On Wednesday, the one-month anniversary Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) joined members of Nevada’s Congressional delegation and survivors of the shooting to honor the victims and renew her call for action on sensible policies to prevent gun violence. Rep. Rosen sent a letter with Congressman Ruben Kihuen (NV-04) to Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Bob Goodlatte calling on him to hold an immediate hearing to examine the use and legality of bump stocks.

“On October 1, the worst mass shooting in modern American history forever altered the lives of countless families in Las Vegas and across the country,” said Rep. Rosen. “Every day that Congress fails to take action is another day we fail to honor the 58 people whose lives were cut short. I know we can respect the Second Amendment while taking reasonable steps to reduce the carnage inflicted by gun violence on our communities. We all must continue to stand up, speak out, and refuse to accept inaction,” Rep. Rosen said.

Congresswoman Rosen is an original co-sponsor of bipartisan legislation to ban the manufacture, sale, and use of “bump stocks” and similar devices. The Curbelo-Moulton bill has 20 original co-sponsors, made up of 10 Republicans and 10 Democrats.

LINK: https://rosen.house.gov/media/press-releases/rosen-honors-victims-one-month-after-las-vegas-shooting-joins-survivors-calling.