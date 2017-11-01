Lombardo: Police Gunshot in Shooter Suite Was Accident

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sheriff in Las Vegas now says an officer accidentally fired his gun inside the high-rise hotel suite where the assailant responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history killed himself before officers reached him.
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal for a Tuesday report the discharge of the officer’s weapon was not in the same room where gunman Stephen Paddock was found dead.
Lombardo did not respond Wednesday to telephone and text messages from The Associated Press.
The new account comes almost a month after the sheriff said no police officers fired weapons during the Oct. 1 massacre that killed 58 people at an open-air outdoor music festival.
It becomes latest change in official timelines and accounts of the shooting, about which police and the FBI have said little in recent weeks.