Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Lombardo: Police Gunshot in Shooter Suite Was Accident

Filed Under: Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, mass shooting, stephen paddock
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters to brief members of the media on a mass shooting on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed at least 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The sheriff in Las Vegas now says an officer accidentally fired his gun inside the high-rise hotel suite where the assailant responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history killed himself before officers reached him.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the Las Vegas Review-Journal for a Tuesday report the discharge of the officer’s weapon was not in the same room where gunman Stephen Paddock was found dead.

Lombardo did not respond Wednesday to telephone and text messages from The Associated Press.

The new account comes almost a month after the sheriff said no police officers fired weapons during the Oct. 1 massacre that killed 58 people at an open-air outdoor music festival.

It becomes latest change in official timelines and accounts of the shooting, about which police and the FBI have said little in recent weeks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen