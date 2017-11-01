“I Quit For” Campaign Returns For Lung Cancer Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – After a successful launch during 2016, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and UNLV are bringing back the “I Quit For” initiative, designed to encourage people who smoke tobacco products to kick the habit and addiction.

Beginning on November 1, the first day of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Comprehensive will place eight tobacco drop-off bins on three UNLV campuses. One bin will be placed at the Paradise Campus (851 E. Tropicana Avenue, 89119), one at the Shadow Lane Campus (1001 Shadow Lane, 89106), two at the Student Union on the Maryland Campus (4505 S. Maryland Parkway, 89154) and the remaining four will be stationed at Thomas & Mack Center or Sam Boyd Stadium during events.

“This community partnership is an educational campaign that was designed with the goal of keeping Southern Nevadans health and from ever having to visit one of our clinics for cancer treatment,” said Jon Bilstein, Executive Director of Comprehensive. “Following our first year partnering with UNLV, we’ve now doubled the amount of bins available and added more educational elements throughout campus in hopes that more people will be encouraged and inclined to quit smoking,” Bilstein said.

Those planning to kick the addiction can deposit any unused tobacco products in the bins and make a simple and meaningful “I Quit For” pledge. The pledge encourages attendees to write the name of a child, parent, friend or loved one to who they are promising to quit smoking, taking the pledge to a symbolic level. They can then snap a photo of themselves with their pledge form and sent it to their friends and family members, or post on social media with the hastag #IQuitFor.

Pledge forms are attached to each drop-off bin. Additional components of the I Quit For campaigne include health-focused messaging shared via on-campus video monitors, university publications and social media. Information about the campaign, tools, and resources to help people quit smoking and additional pledge forms are available at http://www.IQuitFor.com.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1,700 Nevadans will be diagnosed with a form of lung cancer this year. Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, accounting for more deaths than colon, breast and prostate cancer deaths combined.

Comprehensive recognizes that dropping off tobacco products is only the first step in what can be a difficult process to quit smoking. Those making the “I Quit For” pledge are encouraged to take advantage of the Nevada Tobacco Quitline’s resources by visiting http://www.nevadatobaccoquitline.com or calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).