Motorcyclist Arrested, Bikes Towed for Reckless Driving

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say at least one motorcyclist has been arrested and several other bikers had their motorcycles towed at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area when a group of riders were stopped by patrol officers for reckless driving.

Metropolitan Police Lt. Grant Rogers said a group of about 30 bikers was riding Sunday morning through the conservation area when police stopped several of them for reckless driving.

Rogers says one of the riders had an outstanding warrant and was arrested. Rogers did not know how many motorcycles were stopped for traffic violtionats but he says 10 motorcycles were towed.

It wasn’t immediately clear which motorcycle group was riding in the area and why the bikes were towed.