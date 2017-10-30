Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

10 People Are Homeless After Morning Apartment Fire

Photo Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to an apartment building fire at 2605 Cedar Avenue (Eastern/US 95) at 5:59 a.m. Monday.

On arrival heavy smoke was billowing from a one story wood frame/stucco apartment building with four units. Firefighters found the fire in a utility/laundry room in the middle of the building. They had the fire out in five minutes and prevented the fire from spreading to the four occupied apartments in the building.

The utility room was gutted, the four apartments had light smoke damage. Damage is estimated at $20,000, and there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Fire investigators could not rule out the possibility of the fire being electrical in origin. All the power for the four apartments originated from the utility room, which is now shut off due to damage.

The American Red Cross is helping ten people and five dogs that are displaced because of the fire due to smoke and no power in the building.

