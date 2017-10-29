LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Couple That Survived Vegas Shooting Die in Auto Crash

Flowers were left on Las Vegas Blvd. near the scene of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in an auto crash.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Dennis and Lorraine Carver died after their vehicle crashed into a metal gate outside their community in Riverside County, California, on Oct. 16 and burst into flames.

The Carvers were at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Oct. 1 when the massacre started. Dennis Carver jumped on top of his wife to shield her from bullets.

The couple managed to run away uninjured.

Brooke Carver, the couple’s 20-year-old daughter, says he parents had grown deeper in love in the two weeks after the shooting.

The Carvers had been together for 22 years.

