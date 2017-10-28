LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Thomas Scores Go-Ahead TD, UNLV Stuns Fresno State 26-16

Fresno State's Mike Bell, right, and Tank Kelly, background, tackle UNLV wide receiver Devonte Boyd, left, in the first half on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, Calif. (Eric Paul Zamora/Fresno Bee/TNS via Getty Images)

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Lexington Thomas scored the go-ahead points early in the fourth quarter on Saturday night and UNLV hung on to hand Fresno State its first Mountain West Conference loss of the season 26-16.

Thomas’ 2-yard run capped a four-play, 23-yard drive and gave the Rebels (3-5, 2-3) a 23-16 lead with 14:53 left in the game. Daniel Gutierrez added a 25-yard field goal with five minutes left.

Thomas finished with 88 yards rushing and a touchdown and Johnny Stanton added 38 yards and a TD run for UNLV.

Jordan Mims ran 12 times for 68 yards and two TDs for the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1). His first scoring run was a 3-yarder to cap the game’s opening drive but Jimmy Camacho missed the PAT to leave it at 6-0 early in the first quarter. Mims’ second touchdown tied it at 16 late in the third.

