Knights 8-1-0 After Thumping Avs 7-0 Oscar Dansk got his third win in his third career game, and Vegas beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 Friday night to extend the best start ever by an NHL expansion team.

Oakland Raiders Week 8 Injury Report: Secondary Still Struggling To ReturnThe Oakland Raiders injury report for their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills indicates that they will still be struggling to stop the pass as their secondary remains banged up and out of action.