Commissioner Offering Safe Place For Trick-Or-Treating

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson and the Metro Police Department’s Southeast Area Command’s STOP Program and other community partners are hosting the 4th annual Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival at Whitney Park on Thursday, October 26, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Children and their families are invited to dress up in their most ghoulish costumes and trick or treat in a safe and fun environment. Other sponsors include Clark County Parks and Recreation, Albertsons and Walmart. Activities include live entertainment, classic cars and games and carnival rides. There also will be special appearances by mascots from various schools and agencies, and all visitors are invited to check out police and first responder cars.

“I want to thank our team of community partners for helping us organize this fun-filled event,” said Commissioner Gibson, whose District G includes the Whitney area. “I also want to encourage our children and their families to have a happy and safe Halloween, and to check out the County’s Inside by 9 campaign website page for some great holiday reminders,” Commissioner Gibson said.

Clark County kicked off the “Inside by 9” Halloween safety campaign to encourage trick or treating to be done by 9 p.m. and porch lights turned off by that time. Halloween can be one of the most dangerous nights of the year for young pedestrians. The campaign’s website at http://www.Insideby9.com contains safety tips for pedestrians and motorists, and a list of other Halloween events happening at County parks and community centers.

District G residents also can sign up to receive Commissioner Gibson’s free email newsletter via the county’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov to find out about more events and activities happening in the area.