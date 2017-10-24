LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Secretary of State Cegavske Seeks Re-Election

Filed Under: Barbara Cegavske, Nevada news, Secretary of State
Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks on stage during Global Citizen's "Show Up and Vote" concert at the World Market Center on October 25, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is running for re-election.

The Las Vegas Republican who previously served more than 15 years in the state Legislature announced her bid Monday for a second, four-year term in 2018.

Cegavske said in a statement her priorities include modernizing business registration and licensing processes. She says she also wants to continue to work with state and local officials to ensure the integrity of Nevada’s elections.

She’s complained in the past about registration practices at the Department of Motor Vehicles she says have led to non-citizens being allowed to register to vote.

Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, a Las Vegas Democrat, announced his candidacy for Cegavske’s job last month. He says she has attempted to politicize the electoral process for partisan gain.

