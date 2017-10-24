School Board Member Child Banned From Contacting Schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An elected school board member in Las Vegas has been banned from directly contacting district employees and visiting schools without approval over allegations of harassment.
Clark County Superintendent Pat Skorkowsky issued a memo Tuesday notifying school workers in the nation’s fifth-largest school system of the restrictions imposed on Trustee Kevin Child.
Skorkowsky cited student and employee safety for the urgent directive, saying there have been repeated and serious complaints of Child making district employees feel uncomfortable.
The 55-year-old Child blamed politics and said he is saddened by what he calls Skorkowsky’s “shenanigans.”
The real estate agent also said he earlier this year issued a cease-and-desist letter to the retiring superintendent over the harassment claims.
Skorkowsky ordered administrators to call district police if Child refuses to leave district property.