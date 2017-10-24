Report: Inequities Persist For Minority Children In Nevada

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – A new report highlights the inequities still present in society that disproportionately burden African American, Native American and Latino children.

The report says children from these ethnic groups in Nevada still face a steep climb compared with white and Asian American children, according to a report. Researchers from the Annie E. Casey Foundation issued the “Race for Results” report on Tuesday, three years after the first one. While it shows that Nevada has made major progress in getting all kids insured thanks to the Affordable Care Act, major disparities persist. Stephen Miller, an economics professor at UNLV, says grinding poverty leads to lower educational attainment.

“There’s a gap there, particularly noticeable in fourth grade reading proficiency and eighth grade math proficiency,” said Stephen Miller, Director of the Center for Business and Economic Research in the Lee Business School at UNLV. A large number of children of color live in poverty so the parents or parent is struggling just to put food on the table, let alone trying to make sure that their child succeeds in their education or in their work,” said Miller.

The report found that in Nevada among African-American children, only 56 percent graduate high school and 38 percent live in two-parent families. Latino children are the least likely of the ethnic groups studied to live with someone who holds a high school diploma, to live in a low poverty area or go to any type of preschool. Native American young adults are the least likely to be employed or enrolled in school.

Laura Speer, with the Annie E. Casey Foundation, said more than a third of Nevada’s children live in immigrant families, which suffer much higher poverty rates even though most of the parents are employed.

“Often times they have more than one job. The problem is that the jobs that they have often don’t pay enough to make ends meet for their families,” Speer said.

About 13-thousand Nevada children are so-called Dreamers whose futures are in jeopardy after President Trump ended the DACA program. The report found that the DACA decision, along with increased immigration raids, has created “toxic stress” for many Latino children that is hampering their mental health and their education.