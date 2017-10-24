Legal And Financial Toolkit Available For One October Tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada announces the creation of the Vegas Strong Legal and Financial Toolkit for victims, survivors and families to easily access information about legal and financial topics stemming from the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. The range of civil topics include which hospitals are waiving the patient’s portion of a medical bill, how to pay for funeral expenses, tips for those who worked the festival and more. The toolkit will be continuously updated by Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, a nonprofit legal organization that has been part of the Las Vegas community since 1958.

“We recognize many victims, survivors and families are dealing with grief and shock and are not ready now to deal with the myriad of civil legal issues that will arise in the days, weeks, and months to come,” said Barbara Buckley, Executive Director of Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada. “That’s why the Vegas Strong Legal and Financial Toolkit will be such a great resource for them, providing basic information on the first steps to take in dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy. This is in addition to the one-on-one counseling and legal representation our office is providing for civil legal aid issues,” Buckley said.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and the State Bar of Nevada are offering support, counseling and free legal assistance to people touched by the October 1 tragedy. People needing extended representation will be assisted by one of Legal Aid Center’s dedicated staff attorneys or one of the many attorneys who have volunteered to help. The State Bar of Nevada has committed to working with bar associations around the country to find free legal resources in the states where concert attendees live for a consultation or legal representation. Legal Aid Center is accepting all requests for legal assistance from the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center as well as referrals from other nonprofit organizations working with those affected by the tragedy.

For more information or to request an appointment, call 702-386-1598, between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, send an email to LegalAidServices@lacsn.org, or visit https://www.lacsn.org/featured-new-events/448-strip-tragedy. Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada does not accept clients who wish to pursue personal injury, wrongful death, or negligence type claims.