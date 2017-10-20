Judge Orders Mandalay Bay to Secure Evidence in Vegas Shooting

A security vehicle blocks an entrance at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Caisno on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Added security to some Las Vegas casinos was implemented in response to Sunday night's shooting on October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)