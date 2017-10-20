LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Judge Orders Mandalay Bay to Secure Evidence in Vegas Shooting

Filed Under: Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, Mandalay Bay Hotel And Casino, mass shooting, mgm resorts, stephen paddock
A security vehicle blocks an entrance at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Caisno on October 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Added security to some Las Vegas casinos was implemented in response to Sunday night's shooting on October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Late Sunday night, a lone gunman killed at least 59 people and injured more than 500 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas resort from which a gunman unleashed the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history has been ordered to preserve photos, surveillance video and gambling records of the shooter and notes by investigators.

A Clark County District Court spokeswoman said Judge Mark Denton on Thursday approved a temporary order sought by lawyers for a California woman who was critically wounded at the country music festival on Oct. 1.

The order covers records kept by MGM Resorts International. Other defendants are the concert promoter, the Texas company that manufactures a device police say the gunman used to make semi-automatic weapons fire almost continuously, and Stephen Paddock’s estate.

MGM Resorts says it has no intention of renting the suite Paddock used and is cooperating in the investigation, including preserving evidence.

