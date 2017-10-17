Nevada Highway Patrol Cracking Down On Speeding

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – In an effort to save lives, The Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to slow down. As part of Joining Forces, a statewide high visibility enforcement program, law enforcement agencies throughout Nevada will be working overtime October 19-November 1, 2017 enforcing speed limit laws.

The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) will be joining forces with local agencies in an effort to decrease car speeds on valley freeways. During this event if drivers are speeding they should look in their rear view mirror because they’ll be seeing flashing red and blue lights. This event is to help achieve the ultimate goal of “Zero Fatalities” on Nevada’s roadways.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding endangers everyone on the road. It killed 9,557 people in 2015. We all know the frustrations of modern life and juggling a busy schedule. But speed limits are there to protect you and other on the road. Speed also affects your safety even when you’re driving the speed limit but too fast for road conditions, such as during bad weather, when a road is under repair, or in an area at night that isn’t well lit.

Most drivers, however, don’t believe speeding is as risky as other behaviors, but the consequences of driving too fast include:

*Greater potential for loss of car control

*Reduced effectiveness of occupant protection equipment

*Increased stopping distance when the driver perceives a danger

*Increased degree of crash severity leading to more debilitating injuries

*unexpected economic and psychological implication of a speed related crash.