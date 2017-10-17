LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Metro Investigating Man Shot Near A Church

LAS VEGAS  (AP) — Police are investigating the death of the man who was found fatally shot outside a Las Vegas church on his way to early-morning church services.

A Bible was found Monday morning near the man outside the Iglesia La Luz del Mundo, or Light of the World Church.

Las Vegas Police Lt. Dan McGrath says the shooting may have happened during a robbery attempt. He says the driver’s side door on the victim’s car was open, pointing to a possible struggle.

McGrath says the man in his mid-40s was arriving at a service where other members say he was a regular. He says they rushed outside when they heard the gunshots but didn’t immediately see any suspects or cars.

The name of the man who died in a hospital was not immediately released.

 

 

