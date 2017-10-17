Family Assistance Center Closing Friday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Family Assistance Center set up at the Las Vegas Convention Center to meet the immediate needs of victims, family members and those affected by the 1 October Harvest Festival shooting will transition into a new model of service in upcoming days to support the longer term needs of people coping with the incident.

Starting Monday, October 23, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, located at the Lied Ambulatory Care Center, at 1524 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas near Martin Luther King Boulevard, will begin serving as a resource and referral center for victims, survivors and people affected by 1 October. Anyone interested in accessing services should call (702) 455-AIDE (2433) or 1-833-299-AIDE (2433) for information or to schedule appointments. Services to be provided at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center include victim advocacy and support, counseling and spiritual care referrals, legal and documentation replacement referral, tansportation help and technical assistance accessing online resources including FBI Victim Assistance Services. Initial operational hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information about programs and services offered at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center also will be available on Clark County’s website at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/VegasStrong.

“The initial focus of the Family Assistance Center was to provide immediate services to family members and friends of loved ones who died in the incident or were directly involved,” said Clark County Deputy Fire Chief John Steinbeck, who serves as Clark County’s Emergency Manager. “Now we are transitioning to a more permanent service model to help people connect with services they may need over time to help them build resilience and strength in the aftermath of this incident,” Chief Steinbeck said.

Drawing from the experiences of Boston, Orlando and other communities that have suffered similar incidents, the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center will serve as a resource and referral hub for anyone impacted by the incident including residents, visitors and responders. Multiple community partners will help support the center including local, state and nonprofit agencies.

On site recovery of personal items left behind at the concert venue will continue at the Family Assistance Center in the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, 3150 Paradise Road, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily this week through Friday, October 20. The South Hall is best accessed off Sierra Vista Drive by Swenson Street. In addition to personal property recovery, other services that will continue to be offered at the South Hall location through Friday include American Red Cross casework, crisis counseling and spiritual care and victim compensation. Computer stations also are set up at the Family Assistance Center to help provide online and telephone access to a variety of services with the help of on site advocates. Services include lodging, travel and transportation, DMV documentation recovery, and legal help. Online access to the FBI’s website also is available.

Since October 5, more than 3,600 people have requested services through the Convention Center location or the (702) 455-AIDE help lines. The most requested services have been crisis counseling, spiritual care and recovery of belongings left behind at the concert venue.

The process of releasing personal effects to people who lost belongings at the concert venue is being managed by the FBI’s Victim Services Division. When the Convention Center South Hall Family Assistance Center closes on October 20, property recovery services will be accessed online through the questionnaire located on the FBI’s Victim Assistance Services Division’s website at http://www.fbi.gov/lvmusicfestivalshooting. People who fill out the questionnaire are asked to provide their contact information and a description of the belongings lost. If items don’t include your name or other identifying information and proof of ownership, it’s best to provide the most detailed description possible.