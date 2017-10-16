Three Arrested in Man’s Beating Death

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two men and a woman were arrested and face murder and conspiracy charges after authorities say they beat and possibly stabbed a man to death in west Las Vegas last week, according to authorities.
Jose Franco and Dorie Henley, both 25 years old, and 21-year-old Andrew Henley were arrested over the weekend in connection with the killing that happened at the corner of Cory Place and Soprano Lane just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 16, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined the victim, identified as a man in his 30s, suffered head trauma during a fight and was possibly stabbed during the altercation as well. The suspects were seen jumping over a wall into an adjacent complex while fleeing the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.
Franco and the Henleys were booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Each were charged with counts including murder, conspiracy, robbery and auto theft.