LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Vegas Shooting Victim Remembered as Devoted Mom, Wife

Filed Under: Heather Alvarado, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, shooting victims
A mother of three who ran an in-home day care center, Alvarado traveled to Las Vegas for the concert with her daughter, who was not injured. Alvarado's husband Albert, a seven-year veteran of the Cedar City Fire Department, learned his wife had died Monday night. Heather Alvarado also served with the CCFD Ladies Auxiliary.

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Las Vegas shooting victim Heather Warino Alvarado is being memorialized as a devoted wife and mother at a funeral in her southern Utah home town.

The 35-year-old Warino Alvarado was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting at country music festival while with her teenage daughter, who was unharmed.

The Spectrum newspaper reports that at the funeral held Friday in the small city of Enoch, close friend and former neighbor Kailye Jones remembered how Heather would wish it was time to pick her kids up from school shortly after dropping them off because she missed them so much.

Warino Alvarado ran an in-home day care center and was married to a Cedar City firefighter. They had three children.

She was among the 58 people killed in the massacre. Hundreds of others were wounded.

