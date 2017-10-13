LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Nevada’s Clean Energy Jobs Growing 3X Faster Than Others

Heliostats surround Tower 1 at the Ivanpah Solar Power Facility. Located in the Mojave Desert 40 miles southwest of Las Vegas, The Ivanpah Solar Power Facility is a solar thermal power project, currently under construction, with a planned capacity of 392 megawatts, enough to power approximately 140,000 houses. It will deploy 170,000 heliostat mirrors spread over 4,000 hectares, focusing solar energy on boilers located atop three solar power towers, generating steam to drive specially adapted steam turbines The project, developed by Bechtel, will cost $2.2 billion and be the largest solar farm in the world (photo Gilles Mingasson/Getty Images for Bechtel).
photo: Bright Source Energy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A non-profit group urging increased investment in renewable energy says jobs tied to clean energy in Nevada are growing at a rate three times faster than overall statewide employment.

The Nevada-based Clean Energy Project and a non-partisan group of environmental entrepreneurs, E2, released the report ahead of Friday’s national energy summit in Las Vegas.

Former Vice President Al Gore is scheduled to give the keynote address at the gathering co-hosted by ex-Nevada Sen. Harry Reid and Gov. Brian Sandoval.

The new report says jobs in Nevada’s clean energy sector have grown 9.5 percent over the past year, to a total of more than 31,000. That compares to overall growth of about 3 percent in Nevada’s non-farm labor workforce.

Nationally, the study says more than 3 million people now work in clean energy and clean transportation.

