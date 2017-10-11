Portions Of I-15 And 215 Beltway Closed In NLV

NDOT will close the north bound Interstate 15 exit to the 215 Northern Beltway in North Las Vegas from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., between October 15-17.
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more construction beginning soon, only this time the cone zones will be in North Las Vegas.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the north bound Interstate 15 exit to the 215 Northern Beltway in North Las Vegas from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., starting the evening of October 15 and continuing through the morning of October 17.

The temporary closure is required for mil and paving operations as part of the $33.8 million 4.8-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard in North Las Vegas. The project will expand the highway from four to six travel lanes, plus widen and upgrade four overpass structures at Range Road and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

Drivers should always use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes, if possible.

