LVFR Celebrates 75th Anniversary And Fire Prevention Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – This Saturday, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the department along with observing Fire Prevention Week with a special event at the main fire station downtown. It will be the largest public event the department has had in the past 20 years.

The event will be held at Fire Station One Headquarters, located at 500 N. Casino Center Boulevard on Saturday, October 14, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Parking for the event will be available in front of the municipal pool, 431 E. Bonanza Road, under the U.S. 95 bridges (enter off Fourth Street just off Stewart Avenue) or behind the old Downtown Transportation Center at 330 N. Casino Center Blvd.

The event will start at 10 a.m. with several displays in the parking lot, one of the largest display of various types of vehicles used by police, fire and emergency medical services. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Mounted Patrol with their horses will also be located outside.

Inside the fire station bay area will be several tables set up by safety and health organizations. A limited number of free flu shots will also be available during the event by Immunize Nevada and Walgreen’s. The American Red Cross, Firehouse Subs, National Weather Service, Trauma Intervention Program, CHIPs, Las Vegas Firefighters Benefit Association and a number of other fire safety organizations will have exhibits.

A special mobile classroom, the “Fire Safety House” will be set up to teach children how to escape from a burning building.

Tours of the Fire and Medical 9-1-1 center, which is located in the headquarters building next to Fire Station One will be conducted every 30 minutes. People will have a chance to see where 9-1-1 call are received and how they are handled.

At 11:30 a.m. a special ceremony will be held inside Fire Station One by Fire Chief Willie McDonald. Mayor Pro Tem Lois Tarkanian will present the fire chief with a proclamation form the city for Fire Prevention Week. A remembrance for the last fallen Las Vegas firefighters will be observed as well as those involved with the 1 October tragedy on the Las Vegas Strip.

During the ceremony all of the past fire chiefs of the city of Las Vegas since 1977 have been invited to attend, nearly all six of them will be there to be recognized.

At the end of the ceremony, a special cake for the 75th Anniversary will be cut and given out.

Some of the activities planned during the event include:

*A large scale simulated car crash with rescue

*C-P-R demonstrations

*LVFR Bomb Squad on display

*Hazardous Materials Units on display

*Mobile Classroom teaching escape from fire

*Touch a truck; police, fire, EMS

*LVMPD Mounted Patrol Unit